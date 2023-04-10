Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub with 3 more months for $23.50 (Reg. $45)

Trusted online retailer CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $23.69 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently listed at a slightly discounted $41.50 via Amazon, this is nearly 48% off the going rate, within $0.40 of our previous mention, and the best we can find from a trusted source. CDKeys regularly serves up the best prices around for extending Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, quick and simple digitally delivery included. Game Pass Ultimate provides all of the perks of the legacy Live Gold – multiplayer, digital game deals, more – alongside direct access to the ever-growing on-demand game streaming library. Head below for more details.

While you will see the odd 3-month sub price for less, they are almost always from digital online retailer hubs we don’t have much experience with or just seem too shady to give up credit card details too. CDKeys has proven itself in this regard and today’s deal is one of the best outside of the 1-month memberships we see from time to time.

While we are talking Xbox, be sure to check out the controller deals we are tracking on Razer’s official Star Wars wireless models, Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, and Turtle Beach’s Xbox wired/wireless mobile controller. Then dive into our coverage of the brand new Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and included battery that is set to debut for Earth Dayas well as the new Diablo IV Xbox bundle loaded with in-game bonuses and more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

