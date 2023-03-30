Microsoft unveils new Diablo IV Xbox bundle loaded with in-game bonuses and more

A new Diablo IV Xbox bundle has emerged. Following a pair of beta tester weekends ahead of this summer’s release of Diablo IV, Microsoft has announced a new special Xbox bundle to mark the occasion. Taking to the official Xbox Wire this morning, Microsoft has now officially unveiled the new Xbox Series X – Diablo IV Bundle with some bonus in-game goodies, a copy of the game, and your standard issue Xbox Series X console setup. Head below for a closer look.

New Diablo IV Xbox bundle

Today’s announcement of the new Diablo IV Xbox bundle follows the reveal of the must-see Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox consoles as well as the new green wireless Xbox controller, matching hoodie, and Razer charger. Before that, it was the Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings and the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle set, but for now, it’s all about the upcoming Diablo IV package.

While there is nothing particularly exciting about the console itself here (there’s no special paint job or Diablo IV branding), it is a notable pickup for folks looking to grab a Microsoft flagship console in time for the game’s release this summer.

The package includes an Xbox Series X and wireless controller, Diablo IV for Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One alongside some in-game bonuses:

In-game item: Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor for Diablo IV is included with the bundle and will be available when you unlock mounts in-game. This item requires a Battle.net account.

That’s on top of the Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III for console and PC, Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft on PC, and Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set for Diablo Immortal on mobile.

The new Diablo IV Xbox bundle will release worldwide at $559 on June 6, 2023. It is expected to go up for pre-order in-store at GameStop later today as well:

See more Heads up – we'll have the Xbox Series X – Diablo IV Bundle available for pre-order *in-stores* later today (~1pm PST). https://t.co/lJUXOf0As9 — GameStop (@GameStop) March 30, 2023

