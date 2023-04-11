Score a retro Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade with light-up marquee at $70 today (Reg. $150)

Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade

BuyDig is now offering retro gamer fans a chance to score the Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade 40th Anniversary Edition for $69.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $150 but most of the Countercade models typically fetch a solid $230 at places like Best Buy. Today’s deal is more than 53% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on any Arcade1Up Countercade right now. Delivering a wonderful little centerpiece for the game room, it features wonderful vintage-style artwork with a light-up marquee, full-size “real-feel” arcade controls, coinless operation, and an 8-inch full-color display. You’ll find two classics packed inside including Galaga and Galpus as well. More details below. 

Outside of a few YMMV deals and limited offers, it really doesn’t get much more affordable for any Arcade1Up machine than today’s lead deal – some of the stools sell for nearly this much. Your best bet for bringing some arcade aesthetics to your space for less is with something like the $30+ My Arcade Micro Player Mini Arcade machines you’ll find on Amazon. 

Then check out some of the latest releases from Arcade1Up below:

Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade features:

  • No assembly required
  • 8″ Color LCD screen; light-up Marquee; clear deck protector
  • Full size real-feel arcade controls
  • Coinless operation; Adjustable Variable Volume; On-Screen Game Selection Menu
  • 2 in 1 includes Galaga and Galpus Games

