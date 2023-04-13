Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: House of Da Vinci, Swim Out, Evoland 2, and more

Thursday morning has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. But before you dive into them, be sure to check out the price drops we are tracking on Apple’s gorgeous Alpine Loop band as well as ongoing offers on the latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and everything else you’ll find right here. Highlight app deals include titles like Evoland 2, House of Da Vinci, Swim Out, Space War GS, myDream Universe, Wenjia, and more. Head below for today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Space War GS: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Atomic Metronome: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Long Drive: First Summer Car: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TouchRetouch: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: TARAKAN: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sixth Grade Detective: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Collage Maker: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: The House of Da Vinci: $5 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: AirAttack 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Moodistory – Mood Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 2048 – AI Solver: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Medieval Rabbit Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Mines of Immortia: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dreamfora: Daily Goal Setting: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chloe Puzzle Game Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MISTICO: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LAMP Words For Life: $150 (Reg. $300)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

More on Evoland 2:

Onboard on an epic adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references. From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored. Released first on PC with 500.000 copies shipped, we’re proud to share with you this experience carefully adapted for mobile devices.

