Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of The Kingdom $10 off + FREE bonuses, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. We are now less than 30 minutes out from the debut of the latest Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer, so let’s celebrate with some solid pre-order deals. You can now pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for $59.99 shipped in physical form via Super Shop using code SBSPZELDA at checkout. Outside of the official Nintendo voucher discount that requires the purchase of two new releases at $100, this is matching best price we have tracked yet and likely the best we will see until launch. Just keep in mind, if the $10 in savings and potential of not getting the Super Shop physical copy on day one aren’t worth it for you, Walmart is still offering a FREE exclusive black wall scroll with pre-orders, GameStop has a FREE wooden plaque, and Best Buy is offering the game with a FREE art print. Be sure to swing by our pre-order feature for the game and the new OLED console for more details. And for anyone who doesn’t own it yet, Walmart has The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at $39.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 to match our previous mention. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

