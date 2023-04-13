Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of The Kingdom $10 off + FREE bonuses, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. We are now less than 30 minutes out from the debut of the latest Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer, so let’s celebrate with some solid pre-order deals. You can now pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for $59.99 shipped in physical form via Super Shop using code SBSPZELDA at checkout. Outside of the official Nintendo voucher discount that requires the purchase of two new releases at $100, this is matching best price we have tracked yet and likely the best we will see until launch. Just keep in mind, if the $10 in savings and potential of not getting the Super Shop physical copy on day one aren’t worth it for you, Walmart is still offering a FREE exclusive black wall scroll with pre-orders, GameStop has a FREE wooden plaque, and Best Buy is offering the game with a FREE art print. Be sure to swing by our pre-order feature for the game and the new OLED console for more details. And for anyone who doesn’t own it yet, Walmart has The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at $39.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 to match our previous mention. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana $29 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Owlboy eShop $11 (Reg. $25)
- Castlevania Advance Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Easter sale at Target from $38 (for RedCard holders)
- Nintendo Easter sale via Amazon from $40 (digital and physical)
- GRIS eShop $4 (Reg. $17)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection $28 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $14 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $4 (Reg. $20)
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja $29 (Reg. $40)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NBA 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Wild Hearts from $47 (Reg. $70)
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Gotham Knights $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
