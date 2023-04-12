Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Spring sale wave 2 – Ghostwire, COD MWII, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As part of the now refreshed PlayStation Spring sale that is offering up hundreds of titles with solid discounts, you can now score Ghostwire: Tokyo from $20.99 for the standard edition or $31.99 for the Deluxe version. Regularly $60 and $80 respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find with up to 60% in savings. The next best bet is the physical copy for the Deluxe version that is now going for $34.20 shipped at Amazon, which is a new all-time low there. If you didn’t pick this one up at launch, now’s your chance to explore the streets of Tokyo after being taken over by a mysterious supernatural entity at a discount. “Tokyo’s population has vanished as deadly supernatural forces prowl the streets” and players must use an “arsenal of elemental abilities to unravel the truth behind the disappearance” and save the city. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Owlboy eShop $11 (Reg. $25)
- Castlevania Advance Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Easter sale at Target from $38 (for RedCard holders)
- Nintendo Easter sale via Amazon from $40 (digital and physical)
- GRIS eShop $4 (Reg. $17)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection $28 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $14 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $4 (Reg. $20)
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja $29 (Reg. $40)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NBA 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Wild Hearts from $47 (Reg. $70)
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Gotham Knights $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
