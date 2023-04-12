Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Spring sale wave 2 – Ghostwire, COD MWII, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As part of the now refreshed PlayStation Spring sale that is offering up hundreds of titles with solid discounts, you can now score Ghostwire: Tokyo from $20.99 for the standard edition or $31.99 for the Deluxe version. Regularly $60 and $80 respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find with up to 60% in savings. The next best bet is the physical copy for the Deluxe version that is now going for $34.20 shipped at Amazon, which is a new all-time low there. If you didn’t pick this one up at launch, now’s your chance to explore the streets of Tokyo after being taken over by a mysterious supernatural entity at a discount. “Tokyo’s population has vanished as deadly supernatural forces prowl the streets” and players must use an “arsenal of elemental abilities to unravel the truth behind the disappearance” and save the city. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!