Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 66W Dual USB-C Charger $23.50 (33% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 66W Dual USB-C Charger for $23.79 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $36, today’s deal comes in at $12 off, saves 33%, and delivers the best price that we’ve seen since March when it hit $21.50. Ready to deliver up to 65W to a single connected decide, or 45W/20W when two are plugged in, this charger is great for powering multiple things at one time. I love chargers like this personally as it can help reduce the amount of plugs that you need to take up in a hotel room when traveling, as it always seems like there’s not enough. Simply plug just your MacBook Air/Pro into this charger to power it, and then when you go to bed your iPhone and iPad will easily run from the split 45W/20W output. Plus, the wall plug folds into the charger to make it more compact and easier to travel with as well.

UGREEN USB C fast charger has a maximum charging power of up to 66 W. The minimum charging power is 5 W. Enough to quickly charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C laptop with this charger. Your device could perform handshake protocols and data exchange every 10 seconds to ensure the charger delivers the most appropriate power. High-Speed Fast Charging: Connect a single device to get a 66W max charge, which charges your MacBook Pro 13″ from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours. When you connect two devices, the power is distributed efficiently between the two ports to ensure optimal charging. The dual-port charger is equipped with an intelligent chip to protect your devices from short-circuits, over-voltage, overheating, and over-current, which makes charging safer, protecting your device in all aspects and extends the battery life.

