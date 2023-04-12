Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sees second discount of the year to $395 (Save $55)

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances of the year to save on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the 45mm smartwatch down to $394.49 shipped, today’s offer is down from its usual $450 price tag for only the fifth time period and second time of the year. It’s landing at the second-best discount to date at $55 off and is the best we’ve seen since back in January where it was $5 more. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While not seeing as steep of discounts, Samsung’s standard Galaxy Watch 5 models are also on sale right now for those who don’t need the more rugged build. Courtesy of Amazon, pricing starts at $249 for the 40mm style while stepping up to $279 for its larger 44mm counterpart. Both of these sport much of the same features as the lead deal, just with designs that aren’t quite as suited towards more rugged endeavors. These are below holiday pricing from last month and delivering some of the steepest markdowns yet.

But if you’re in the market for the latest handsets to pair with any of the wearables above, we’re also tracking a sale across the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These smartphones just hit the scene earlier in the year and are now down to the best prices yet from $700. Delivering at least $100 in savings across three different models, these are new all-time lows on some of the most compelling Android experiences out there.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns. Galaxy Watch5 Pro provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!