Score a refurb Xbox Series S console today with a solid Dell warranty for $200 shipped ($100 off)

Dell is now offering one of the best prices ever on Xbox Series S consoles. You can now land a refurbished unit with a 3-month warranty attached for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $100 in savings over the new price and the best we can find. For comparison, Amazon’s refurbished units (that also happen to come with the same warranty) are selling for $248 right now, much like the $250 you’ll pay at GameStop. If you’re looking to land an extra console for a guest room, the lake house, the office, or anywhere else really, this is a solid chance to do so without spending anywhere near full price. Issues with Xbox Series S consoles are relatively rare, so the chance you’ll need to even leverage the warranty on a new unit or otherwise is as well. Head below for more details. 

Not only is today’s deal among the lowest prices we have ever tracked for an Xbox Series S console, it also delivers one of the lowest points of entry into the current-generation game library – this is notably $300 under the price of purchasing the flagship Series X as well. Today’s Dell listing includes the same 512GB of internal storage you’ll get with a new model as well as the wireless Microsoft controller, power supply, and HDMI cable. 

Be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on the Seagate Xbox Series X|S Expansion Cards and then dive into the latest from the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Series S features:

  • Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, and more
  • Enjoy over 100 games right out of the box with a 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial
  • Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and more
  • Play with friends and family near and farsitting together on the sofa or around the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

