Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

After finally bringing its original Elite Series 2 to the Xbox Design Lab last October, today, Microsoft is announcing a series of new enhancements and upgrades to the bespoke gamepad design service. While it has since introduced the new trimmed-down Core 2 model (full review right here), Microsoft is looking to bolster interest in the more feature-rich and pricey flagship model by introducing the newest expansion to Xbox Elite Series 2 with Xbox Design Lab starting today.

Pro-grade custom Xbox controllers just got even better

Today Microsoft is taking things up a notch with Xbox Elite Series 2 controller customization options via its Xbox Design Lab service with the introduction of a new range of colors.

Designers will now have the following options at their disposal:

16 main colors for the top and back case

12 colors for the ABXY buttons

17 different accent colors for the paddles and D-pad

25 accent colors for the rest of the controller

There are literally billions of possibilities here, from Garnet Red, Glacier Blue, and Deep Pink to the “new black-out ABXY buttons.” That’s alongside options that are unique to the Elite Series 2 gamepad, like adjusting the color of the thumbstick rings and base or adding metallic triggers and D-Pads.

If you haven’t experienced Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Each Xbox Elite Series 2 comes packed with everything necessary to play like a pro. Adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grips, and shorter hair trigger locks can all take your game to the next level. Using the Xbox Accessories App, you can tune your controller through button mapping, adjust the thumbsticks and triggers, and even customize the color the Xbox button lights up as on your controller.

The price of the Design Lab Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers starts at $150 – roughly $30 under the MSRP of the full stock package – but you can also choose to score some add-ons or not. Those include additional interchangeable thumbsticks with unique designs and an additional D-pad (standard cross shape or faceted) as well as a set of four removable back paddles, the carrying case and charging pack, or the Everything Pack that combines all the components into one.

Gamers can start making use of the new color and design options right now, and be sure to check out our previous coverage for more details on designing your own custom Xbox controllers.

