Smartphone Accessories: MOMAX 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 10,000mAh Battery $116, more

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 10,000mAh MFi 15W MagSafe/20W USB-C PD 3-in-1 Portable Battery for $115.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code CO9NBAFU at checkout. For example, you’d normally pay $200 for this battery but it just fell back to $170 at Amazon before today’s stacking sales deliver the fully discounted price. On top of that, today’s deal delivers a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked, matching our last mention from March. This battery is the perfect addition to the portable Apple setup. It features a 15W MFi-certified MagSafe puck to power your iPhone 12 or newer, a built-in 5W Apple Watch puck, and another area with a 5W pad for your AirPods. To top it all off, there’s a 20W USB-C PD output which can provide even faster charging to your iPhone or power most of Apple’s iPad lineup with ease, as well as make it compatible with Android smartphones too. It even has a 10,000mAh capacity, which is enough to recharge your iPhone or Apple Watch multiple times with ease.

MOMAX 3-in-1 wireless charger is MFM and MFi certified, so you can be sure that it not only works perfectly with your Apple devices, but also meets Apple’s strict quality and safety standards since it uses official MagSafe components. Never worry about a mismatched watchOS update again. Different from most aftermarket power banks that only provides 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone, this wireless charger station provides an unrestricted 15W output. It also offers separate 5W output for Apple Watch and AirPods, which means you can charge all your Apple gadgets at the same time without losing speed.

