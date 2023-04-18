Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Final Fantasy III, Cosmic Mechanic, Dream Park, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS apps is now ready for you down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. Alongside the apps, we also have the best price of the year on HomePod mini and Apple’s original AirPods Pro back down at the best price ever at $159. As for the software, highlight deals include titles like Final Fantasy III, Cosmic Mechanic, Dream Park Story, LumaFusion, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Cosmic Mechanic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HIX: Puzzle Islands: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Altimeter & Precision – Simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WeSave – Budget, Money Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blur Photo·: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $6 (Reg. $8)

iPad: Final Fantasy III: $15 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Handstract: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mobile Mouse & Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Arcane Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 3D Rubik’s Cube Solver: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: FREE (Reg. $10)

When darkness falls and the land is robbed of light, four youths are chosen by the crystals to embark upon a journey to save the world. FINAL FANTASY III was the first title in the FINAL FANTASY series to become a million-seller, establishing once and for all that Square Enix’s classic RPG saga was here to stay. A hallmark of innovation for the entire series, FINAL FANTASY III incorporates not only a job system that lets characters change classes at any time to the ability to summon powerful creatures such as Shiva and Bahamut.

