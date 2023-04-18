Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $29, God of War Ragnarök $37.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As part of its ongoing PSN spring sale, Sony is now offering Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $29.39 in digital form. Regularly $70 and currently fetching over $50 at Amazon where it rarely ever goes ons ale, this is a solid 58% in savings and a wonderful chance to bring the action platformer into your PS5 collection. A wonderful showcase for the PS5’s capabilities, whether you recently picked up a console with stock now at the ready or just haven’t dived into the latest in the series, the 60fps action, planet-hopping at hyper-speed, and haptic controls really show what the machine is capable of. “Ratchet and Clank are back! Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.” And here’s everything you need to know about the new playable character. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Retro Data East Switch game sale via eShop from $2.50
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Owlboy eShop $11 (Reg. $25)
- Castlevania Advance Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Easter sale via Amazon from $40 (digital and physical)
- GRIS eShop $4 (Reg. $17)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection $28 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $14 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- WWE 2K23 from $45 (Reg. $60+)
- God of War Ragnarök $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo physical $25 (Reg. $60)
- Forspoken $45 (Reg. $70)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- NBA 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
