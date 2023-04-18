Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $29, God of War Ragnarök $37.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As part of its ongoing PSN spring sale, Sony is now offering Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $29.39 in digital form. Regularly $70 and currently fetching over $50 at Amazon where it rarely ever goes ons ale, this is a solid 58% in savings and a wonderful chance to bring the action platformer into your PS5 collection. A wonderful showcase for the PS5’s capabilities, whether you recently picked up a console with stock now at the ready or just haven’t dived into the latest in the series, the 60fps action, planet-hopping at hyper-speed, and haptic controls really show what the machine is capable of. “Ratchet and Clank are back! Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.” And here’s everything you need to know about the new playable character. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!