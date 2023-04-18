Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $29, God of War Ragnarök $37.50, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesSonyPSN
Reg. $70 $29
Days of Play DualSense deals, game offers, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. As part of its ongoing PSN spring sale, Sony is now offering Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $29.39 in digital form. Regularly $70 and currently fetching over $50 at Amazon where it rarely ever goes ons ale, this is a solid 58% in savings and a wonderful chance to bring the action platformer into your PS5 collection. A wonderful showcase for the PS5’s capabilities, whether you recently picked up a console with stock now at the ready or just haven’t dived into the latest in the series, the 60fps action, planet-hopping at hyper-speed, and haptic controls really show what the machine is capable of. “Ratchet and Clank are back! Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.” And here’s everything you need to know about the new playable character. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

The complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT skill...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Hexologic, Ai...
Refuel your iPhone 14 with Case-Mate’s retro 30W USB-...
Light up your office with 65.6-feet of Govee Wi-Fi RGB ...
Zagg’s annual Tax Day sale takes 25% off entire c...
Get ready for spring camping trips with this 60W foldin...
Yamaha’s 2.1-Ch. ATS-2090 Soundbar System integra...
MUJJO’s leather iPhone 14 cases with microfiber l...
Load more...
Show More Comments