Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Baldur’s Gate – Dark Alliance, Euchre Night, and more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital App Store is now ready for you down below the fold. But you’ll want to scope out the hardware offers we are tracking today too, including the all-time lows on Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 at $99 off and the new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro on top of the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock. As for the apps, highlights deals include titles like Baldur’s Gate – Dark Alliance, Euchre Night, Anchor Pointer Compass GPS, Origami – Fold & Learn, and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Filmic Firstlight – Photo App: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Euchre Night: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate – Dark Alliance: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: Vandgels: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Origami – Fold & Learn: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quincy: $10 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FAC Alteza: $4 (Reg. $9)

Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $24, Last of Us II $10, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Cosmic Mechanic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HIX: Puzzle Islands: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Altimeter & Precision – Simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WeSave – Budget, Money Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blur Photo·: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $6 (Reg. $8)

iPad: Final Fantasy III: $15 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

More on Baldur’s Gate – Dark Alliance:

Experience the massively popular world of Baldur’s Gate as never before. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance thrusts you into an epic Dungeons & Dragons adventure filled with intense action, intricate puzzles and sinister intrigue, where your mastery of cold steel and devastating spells is the only thing between you and ultimate evil.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!