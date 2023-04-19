Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 sees $99 discount to $500 all-time low in five colors

If the ongoing M2 iPad Pro discounts are still a bit too steep for your iPadOS needs, Amazon today is offering a more affordable way to get in on the experience. Now going live on this fine Wednesday morning, Apple’s latest 10.9-inch M1 iPad Air 5 now starts at $499.99 shipped. The price will automatically apply at checkout, dropping the Wi-Fi 64GB model down from its usual $599 going rate. This matches the all-time low set only twice before this year thanks to the $99 in savings. All five colorways are eligible for the savings, marking one of the first times in ages that stock has been plentiful enough to save on whichever style calls your name.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more details on this iPad Air deal and how it compares to the rest of the iPadOS stable.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead iPad Air deal.

Also on sale right now, Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard is a must-have for the iPad Air 5 at full price, let alone on sale. Pairing with the featured discount, right now you can bring home the companion typing upgrade for $229. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen this year, clocking in at $70 off the usual $299 going rate. The 12.9-inch model is also on sale, which pairs perfectly with these M2 iPad Pro discounts that are still up for grabs.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

