Add Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock to your M2 MacBook setup at $200 low (Save $100)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, you’re now looking at $100 in savings in order to mark a return to the all-time low. This is only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low, beating the sitewide sale prices we’ve seen pop up throughout the year by an extra $50. Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this 12-in-1 dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a full desktop experience backed by a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup. Head below for more.

As capable as the lead deal is for hooking up all kinds of legacy peripherals and devices to your workstation, Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock might be a better option for those who want a more customizable experience. Alongside 85W of power passthrough to your machine, the single cable delivers three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports that can be paired with display connection cords, 10GbE adapters, and more. Plus, you’ll find a USB-A slot for those legacy connections. We detailed just how versatile of an offering this was in our Tested with 9to5Toys review last year, noting that it’s a future-proof way to upgrade your workstation.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Take your workspace to the next level with the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock, featuring all-new Thunderbolt 4 technology that offers better flexibility and versatility for your entire setup. With a multitude of ports including, three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (three data, one charging), Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack port, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a powerhouse that does it all – so you can work at your best.

