Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $24, Last of Us II $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. The Nintendo eShop is now offering LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $23.99 in digital form for your Switch library. This one regularly sells for $60 on the eShop and is currently marked down to just under $40 on Amazon in physical form where it has never dropped below $26, third-party seller or otherwise. This is easily one of the best prices we have tracked on the whimsical brick-built Star Wars Saga and a perfect chance to give it a try if you haven’t yet. As you might know from our hands-on review, it allows gamers to “experience memorable moments and nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films” reimagined with that beloved LEGO touch of humor. There more than 300 playable characters here, including iconic heroes and villains, as well as 23 planets to explore and over “100 vehicles from across the galaxy to command.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Easter sale via Amazon from $40 (digital and physical)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K23 from $45 (Reg. $60+)
- God of War Ragnarök $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo physical $25 (Reg. $60)
- Forspoken $45 (Reg. $70)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- NBA 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
