Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $24, Last of Us II $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. The Nintendo eShop is now offering LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $23.99 in digital form for your Switch library. This one regularly sells for $60 on the eShop and is currently marked down to just under $40 on Amazon in physical form where it has never dropped below $26, third-party seller or otherwise. This is easily one of the best prices we have tracked on the whimsical brick-built Star Wars Saga and a perfect chance to give it a try if you haven’t yet. As you might know from our hands-on review, it allows gamers to “experience memorable moments and nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films” reimagined with that beloved LEGO touch of humor. There more than 300 playable characters here, including iconic heroes and villains, as well as 23 planets to explore and over “100 vehicles from across the galaxy to command.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!