Under Armour Mother’s Day Event takes up to 60% off outlet + an extra 30% off women’s gear

Under Armour is currently offering up to 60% off all outlet styles and an extra 30% off women’s items for Mother’s Day with code UA30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the women’s Play Up 2.0 Shorts that are currently marked down to $10, which is $20 off the original rate. These shorts are great for running, training, walking, and everyday events. They have a liner for added coverage and the lightweight material is highly breathable. This style is available in five color options and has a large waistband to sit comfortably and stay put. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

