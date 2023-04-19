Under Armour Mother’s Day Event takes up to 60% off outlet + an extra 30% off women’s gear

Under Armour is currently offering up to 60% off all outlet styles and an extra 30% off women’s items for Mother’s Day with code UA30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the women’s Play Up 2.0 Shorts that are currently marked down to $10, which is $20 off the original rate. These shorts are great for running, training, walking, and everyday events. They have a liner for added coverage and the lightweight material is highly breathable. This style is available in five color options and has a large waistband to sit comfortably and stay put. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Rival Fleece Crew Sweatshirt $31 (Orig. $50)
- Launch Run 2-in-1 Shorts $28 (Orig. $45)
- Rival Jogger Pants $41 (Orig. $55)
- Playoff Polo 2.0 Shirt $25 (Orig. $65)
- Drive Shorts $35 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Play Up 2.0 Shorts $10 (Orig. $30)
- Mileage Capris $17 (Orig. $45)
- Velocity Solid Crew Short Sleeve T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $25)
- Mileage 1/2-Zip Pullover $38 (Orig. $60)
- Vanish Woven Pants $29 (Orig. $60)
