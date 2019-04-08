Rode has now introduced what it calls the world’s smallest wireless microphone system. The brand new audio recording setup provides broadcast quality audio with no wires needed. This system is an extremely compact recording solution ideal for those capturing performances or audio of just about any kind out in the field. Rode also claims that it carries a “price that will reset the marketplace”. Head below for more.

Wireless Recording to Picture:

For those unfamiliar with these kinds of setups, you’re essentially getting a tiny transmitter (TX) and an equally miniature Receiver (RX). The receiver takes audio wirelessly from the transmitter and plugs directly into your recording device (camera, recorder, GoPro, iPhone, etc). Whether you’re recording interviews, gathering news content or recording your next vlog entry, a tiny recoding system like this provides much better audio quality, negates some of the hassles with background noise and makes marrying your audio to picture in the editing bay a little easier. Clearly having the world’s smallest wireless microphone system by your side in situations like these can be incredibly handy.

The Rode Wireless GO:

The transmitter which will connect with most lavaliere mics also doubles as a microphone itself. It has a built-in omnidirectional condenser microphone that delivers “broadcast-quality sound”. In other words, you can use it to transmit audio from other microphones like Rode’s smartLav+ (with an SC3 adaptor) and the HS2 headset microphone or use it as microphone/transmitter combo on its own.

The World’s Smallest Wireless Microphone System:

The world’s smallest wireless microphone system measures out at 44mm x 45.3mm x 18.5mm on the transmitter side of things. The receiver is nearly as small measuring 44mm x 46.4mm x 18.5mm. Both units weigh just 31 grams and feature a handy belt-clip for attaching directly to the performer/subject or your camera gear.

Wireless Specs & More:

Some other notable specs here include the series III 2.4GHz digital wireless transmission with 128-bit encryption. According to Rode, while it might only have a 70meter line-of sight range, it is specifically designed that way to avoid interference from dense Wi-Fi and Bluetooth activity in places like “shopping malls, conventions [and] hotels”. The transmitter and receiver pair in under 3 seconds, carry 7 hours of juice on a single charge and USB-C charging ports.

Pricing and Availability:

The world’s smallest wireless microphone system is available now for authorized Rode dealers. B&H has the new Rode Wireless GO Compact Wireless Microphone System up for pre-order right now at $199 shipped. And be sure to go swing by our recent recording gear roundup for deep deals on mics, accessories, interfaces and more.

9to5Toy’s Take:

Providing these things actually work as well (and as cleanly) as Rode makes it sound, it is certainly worth a look for on-site journalists and bloggers. While it certainly does appear to be one fo the smallest options out there, the price doesn’t seem to be as much of a game changer as Rode suggests. The $200 list is indeed a good price if you ask me – there are loads of notable products out there for significantly more – but there are other options from good companies in that range. For example, the Samson Go Mic Mobile Professional Lavalier Wireless System is designed to work great with mobile setups (among other things), has a slightly larger range and also includes a lav mic for $199.99. Despite not being as robust overall, there are lesser known brands out there starting at around $39 for a similar setup, for comparison sake.

