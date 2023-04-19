Twelve South takes 20% off entire collection of leather iPhone 14 cases from $40

Twelve South is now marking down its lineup of leather iPhone cases for Apple’s latest releases. Applying code TEAM12SOUTH at checkout takes 20% off everything on this landing page. Though our top pick is on the new SurfacePad for iPhone 14, which drops down to $39.99 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, this is still one of the very first chances to save at $10 off. It’s $5 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. Arriving with a napa leather build, Twelve South’s SurfacePad manages to stand out from the competition with a novel design that adheres right to the back of your device. There’s no bumper case or anything to actually add bulk to your handset, just the premium leather build which folds over your new iPhone 14. In the folio part are two card slots which can hold IDs, cash, and credit cards, all while providing some extra protection with a felt lining that keeps your screen safe. Throw in MagSafe support for taking advantage of Apple’s magnetic charging and mounting features, and it’s a compelling option for slimming down your everyday carry. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Another one of our top picks from the sale is offering some of the first chances to save on the new iPhone 14 series of BookBook cases. All sitting at $55.99, these are down from the usual $70 price tags in order to deliver new all-time lows. Not to mention, the very first discounts since launching earlier this fall. There are also iPhone 13 styles at $55.99, down from the same $70. In either case, you’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 14 or 13, but also adds some unique stylings, too. The built-in wallet folio complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Continuing those savings over to another one of Twelve South’s latest releases, we’re also still tracking one of the first discounts on the new HiRise Pro MacBook stand. Already a 9to5 favorite, it’s dropping down to $82 from the usual $100 going rate to a new all-time low.

Twelve South SurfacePad features:

Feather light and razor thin, SurfacePad for iPhone is a beautifully slim leather cover designed to shield the front and back of your phone from scratches. Inside this Napa leather jacket are two card slots for all-in-one convenience. And yes, SurfacePad is fully MagSafe compatible! With slots inside the front cover, there’s no need to remove SurfacePad to access your cards or charge your phone. Don’t hide your iPhone in a bulky plastic box – get SurfacePad for a more minimal, more comfortable everyday protection.

