Anker’s 120W USB-C Charger drops to new $63 low (Reg. $95), more GaNPrime gear from $48

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is marking down a collection of its latest GaNPrime chargers to some of the best prices yet. Everything ships free across the board, too. Amongst all of the markdowns, a new all-time low has dropped the Anker GaNPrime 120W USB-C Charger down to $62.99. Normally fetching $95, today’s 34% price cut is arriving at the best discount we’ve ever seen. It’s well below our previous $76 mention from earlier in the year, too. Sporting a 3-port design, this compact charger still manages to provide 120W of power to everything from M2 Pro MacBooks to iPhone 14 and all of your other gadgets. Thanks to its PowerIQ 4.0 technology that automatically adjusts charging rates between three devices, this wall adapter can dish out 100W from either of its main USB-C port, with a USB-A slot rounding out the package for topping off less demanding devices. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review, too. Head below for more from $48.

Unlike the lead deal, you’ll have to actually clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the specified prices.

Earlier in the week, we also saw a collection of other Anker accessories go on sale from $12. Then for the latest from Anker, the brand just partnered with Hasbro to deliver a new collection of accessories. Delivering on the more than meets the eye Transformers tagline, the new Cybertronian collaboration arrives with a pair of the brand’s popular GaNPrime chargers as well as a Nebula portable projector. Everything is decked out in Optimus Prime theming to make the limited-edition debuts that are now available for purchase.

Anker GaNPrime 120W USB-C charger features:

With 2 USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you can charge your phone, tablet, and notebook all at once from a single charger. Connect a single device to charge at up to 100W. Our exclusive PowerIQ 4.0 technology features Dynamic Power Distribution, which detects the power needs of connected devices and adjusts power automatically to ensure faster, more efficient charging. Anker’s proprietary technology enhances protection by intelligently monitoring temperature over 3 million times per day and adjusting power output to safeguard your connected devices.

