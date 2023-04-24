Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, adidas, more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Brooks, HOKA, and more. Prices are as marked. Dick’s Sporting Goods Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Walter Hagen Perfect 1/4-Zip Golf Top that’s currently marked down from just $11. To compare, this pullover was originally priced at $70 and you can choose from several color options. It’s a lightweight option for your golf swing and it’s infused with stretch as well. I also love the mock-neck design and it can easily be styled with chino shorts, joggers, jeans, khaki pants and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

