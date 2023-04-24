Growatt INFINITY 1300 $999 Versatile Power Supply/Home Backup [Video]

Growatt, a company specializing in solar and portable energy storage, has released a new portable power station the INFINITY 1300. This powerful and versatile unit can provide uninterrupted power to up to 14 devices, can fully recharge in under 2 hours, and can accept solar and normal recharge. We got hands on with the INFINITY 1300 and were impressed with its efficiency and portability. Check out the INFINITY 1300 Presale here, which lasts from April 17 to 30.

Specs

Growatt is a reputable company in the industry, with over 11 years of experience and recognition from authoritative organizations in Europe and America. Their product line is focused and they claim millions of satisfied customers. The new INFINITY 1300 lives up to the hype and performs exceptionally well, as we found during our time with the unit.

Capacity: 1382Wh

1382Wh Chemistry: LiFePO4 (LFP)

LiFePO4 (LFP) Lifetime: >3000 Cycles

>3000 Cycles Input: Regular Wall Outlet, Solar, Vehicle Charging

Regular Wall Outlet, Solar, Vehicle Charging Output: 14 Total (Total Listed Below) Including 4x 120v Outlets and USB

14 Total (Total Listed Below) Including 4x 120v Outlets and USB Weight: 42.3lbs

42.3lbs Power Supply: UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)

UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) Additional Features: App/Wifi Support, Carry Handles, Cooling Fans, Fast Charge, Overload Protection

App/Wifi Support, Carry Handles, Cooling Fans, Fast Charge, Overload Protection Total Outlets:

AC Outlet 4 x 120V~, 50/60Hz, Pure Sine Wave Max 1800W, Surge Peak 3600W

Car Outlet 1 x 13.2V/10A, 132W Max

DC5521 Output 2 x 13.2V/3A, 36W Max

USB-A 2 x 5V/2.4A, 12W Max

USB-A Fast Charge 2 X 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A,12V/1.5A, 18W Max

USB-C 2 x 5V/9V/12V/20V, 5A, 100WMax

Wireless Charging 1 x 15W

The INFINITY 1300 features 4 separate 120v outlets that can power multiple devices simultaneously. Unlike other power supplies, the INFINITY 1300 can convert from DC to AC output automatically, thanks to the bidirectional inverter technology, which also benefits the recharging time. The device’s cooling fans turn on automatically and are quiet enough to use indoors without interruption. The unit’s wireless phone charger, USB-C, USBC-A, and 110v outlets make it a dream come true for charging multiple small devices.

Super Easy Output

In the field, the INFINITY 1300 continues to impress with its bidirectional inverter technology. Not only does this speed up charge time, but with no adapters needed the unit can switch from AC to DC power automatically. The INFINITY 1300 is an all-in-one power unit that provides plug-and-play power, making it easy to focus on work without worrying about power supply. The device can power extra lighting, cameras, and computers, allowing for increased productivity.

Growatt INFINITY 1300 Display

Recharge Time

The INFINITY 1300 has an incredibly fast recharge time, taking 1.8 hours to recharge from the wall, and 2.5 hours from solar input, much faster than the average. The device’s flexible, fast-charging capacity makes it an ideal power source for longer trips and multiple recharge uses over the course of a day. Additionally, the device’s app control allows users to check on the current and recent status of both input and output and change settings such as sound and display.

Home Backup

The INFINITY 1300 is capable of being a home backup for a handful of devices or even a workstation, making it a more versatile option than the Growatt Vita550 (which is perfect for outdoor applications). The 1382wh energy storage capacity in the INFINITY 1300 can power important devices such as a computer station, modem, and router for days during an outage. The INFINITY 1300 switchover time is less than 20 milliseconds, with its uninterruptible power supply feature, to supporting sensitive devices such as security and home medical care equipment in case of an outage.

Growatt INFINITY 1300 Controls

Growatt has built the INFINITY 1300 to last over 3000 cycles for 10 years, making it a durable and reliable option. The INFINITY 1300 is available at a limited pre-sale promotion price of $300 off before returning to the regular retail price of $1,299. Hurry to snag your spot, as the sale lasts from April 17 to 30, 2023.

