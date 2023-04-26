May’s FREE PlayStation games: High octane racing, large-scale medieval warfare, more

It’s that time of the month where Sony announces the next batch of FREE PlayStation games and the details have now arrived. After seeing its burlap-clad Sackboy mascot in the April collection, Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to detail what’s on tap in the FREE monthly game library for May 2023. Head below for a closer look.

May’s FREE PlayStation games

As per usual, with the announcement of the May freebies, the clocking is ticking to score the April titles. This time around, PS Plus members will have until Monday, May 1, 2023 to land Sackboy and the rest of this month’s freebies before the May titles hit on Tuesday, May 2. you’ll need to ensure your PlayStation Plus membership is in tact to keep the previous month’s titles and download the next batch.

While the May collection is clearly not exactly packed with big-name blockbuster titles and AAA experiences, sometimes these monthly freebies can be a great way to try out new titles you might not have known about or just would never spend your heard earned dollars on.

First up, we have Descenders on PS4 – a “fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that’s easy to pick up, but difficult to master” – that typically fetches $40 on PSN as well as the regularly $40 Chivalry 2 that sets the stage for large-scale first person multiplayer medieval battles. But, arguably, the headliner next month will be GRID Legends – “a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling and unpredictable motorsport, incredible race variety and an immersive narrative that puts you at the heart of the action.” Physical copies start at $17 on Amazon but it typically fetches $60 on PSN where it will go FREE starting next Tuesday.

GRID Legends features:

Welcome to GRID Legends: a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling and unpredictable motorsport, incredible race variety and an immersive narrative that puts you at the heart of the action. Take the spotlight in an engrossing racing story, brought to life by a world-class cast including Ncuti Gatwa in a ground-breaking extended reality production. Face fierce personalities, paddock politics, on-track drama and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, as a fly-on-the-wall documentary captures every moment.

