April PlayStation Plus FREE games: Sackboy A Big Adventure, Tails of Iron, and more

As we approach the end of the month, Sony has now dished up details on the April PlayStation Plus free games. Joining this morning’s Spring PSN sale from $2 and the now readily available PlayStation 5 listings at Amazon, we now know which games members will be able to score for free starting in early April. Sony’s woven mascot Sackboy, a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game, and a hand-drawn RPG adventure are all on tap for next month. Head below for more details and a closer look at the April PlayStation Plus free games.

April PlayStation Plus free games

As is always the case, PlayStation Plus members will have until April 3, 2023 to scoop up the March titles, including Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein, and Battlefield 2024 – be sure to check out our live stream for the Battlefield 2042 updates while you’re at it. You’ll need to ensure your PlayStation Plus membership is in order to both keep the monthly free downloads and score the next batch.

The April PlayStation Plus free games include the regularly $25 Tails of Iron and Meet Your Maker – a building-and-raiding game where players “gear up for methodical fast-paced combat raiding other players’ creations” that will release for the first time on PlayStation come April 4, 2023 when the rest of the freebies go live. But the real headliner here is Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the latest game in the series that typically sells for $60 on Amazon and PSN.

All three titles are for PS4 and PS5 and will be FREE starting on April 4, 2023.

