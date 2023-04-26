Best price of the year hits HORI’s Dual PS5 Controller Charger at $16.50 (34% off)

After PlayStation 5 finally became readily available for purchase throughout the beginning of 2023 and the release of the new DualSense Edge pro controller (full hands-on review right here), Amazon is now offering the HORI Dual PlayStation 5 Controller Charger down at $16.37. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is the best price we can find at 34% off the going rate. While we have seen it for less in the past as well as quick drop to just under $16 over the holidays last year, today’s deal marks the best price we have tracked on Amazon ever since. As the name implies, it can juice up a pair of gamepads at the same, delivering up to “20 hours of battery life on a full charge” with LED indicators to let you know the power status. One thing to note here is that it’s powered by USB-C only, so you’ll need to supply your own wall adapter or hub (there’s some great Anker models on sale right now that will come in handy for much more than this). More details below.

As of right now the comparable PowerA model sells for $18 and the usually rock-bottom NexiGo is going for $19. You will find some no-name options on Amazon for a touch less than today’s HORI deal, but it’s hard to recommend those over the well-known third-party brands considering you’re already paying under $17 here.

While we are talking PlayStation, go catch up on the dedicated Final Fantasy 16 State of Play gameplay showcase and then go score the April PlayStation Plus FREE games while you still can. While PS5 consoles are now in-stock and shipping via Amazon at the $499 MSRP, we are also still tracking the God of War bundle with solid $50 price drop right here. Then head over to our dedicated console gaming hub for even more.

HORI Dual PlayStation 5 Controller Charger features:

Simultaneously charge two controllers with the Hori dual charger for DualSense wireless controller. Easily charge controllers by simply placing them on the charger! Know the charging status of a controller with a glance. Built-in LEDs indicate charging with red and a charge completed with green. Charger connects to the Console via USB. Compatible with DualSense wireless Controllers. (Wireless DualShock 4, Wireless DualShock 3, and wireless SIXAXIS Controller are not compatible.)

