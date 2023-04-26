Today’s best game deals: Returnal $30, Guardians of the Galaxy $18, Transistor $4, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesSonyPSN
Reg. $70 $30

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Sony has now kicked off a pair of notable digital PSN events including the Golden Week sale and the ongoing May spring sale. Featuring hundreds of titles across just about every genre, from Resident Evil remakes from $10 to sports at just over $15 and more, now’s a great time to load up your digital library. One standout has Returnal down at $29.93. Regularly $70, this is 58% off, well under the full MSRP you’ll pay at Amazon for a physical copy, and the best we can find. Returnal sets players loose in a mind-bending procedural world with fast-paced sci-fi combat to uncover the mysteries of an ancient civilization. “After crash-landing on a shape-shifting world, selene must search through the barren landscape…fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Clean your garage with FlexiMounts’ 4×8 over...
May’s FREE PlayStation games: High octane racing, lar...
Save 43% on NETGEAR’s 3-node Nighthawk MK63 Wi-Fi...
GAP Factory Spring Sale takes an extra 45% off sitewide...
9to5Toys Daily: April 26, 2023 – Save on Apple Watch ...
Score half TB PNY PRO Elite Class microSD cards at a ne...
Samsung begins shipping 2023 Frame 4K TVs with refreshe...
Save over $250 on the Peloton-alternative Echelon EX3 c...
Load more...
Show More Comments