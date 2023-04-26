Today’s best game deals: Returnal $30, Guardians of the Galaxy $18, Transistor $4, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Sony has now kicked off a pair of notable digital PSN events including the Golden Week sale and the ongoing May spring sale. Featuring hundreds of titles across just about every genre, from Resident Evil remakes from $10 to sports at just over $15 and more, now’s a great time to load up your digital library. One standout has Returnal down at $29.93. Regularly $70, this is 58% off, well under the full MSRP you’ll pay at Amazon for a physical copy, and the best we can find. Returnal sets players loose in a mind-bending procedural world with fast-paced sci-fi combat to uncover the mysteries of an ancient civilization. “After crash-landing on a shape-shifting world, selene must search through the barren landscape…fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Mega Man Collections up to $60% off from $8
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Violet $48 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- TOEM eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- A Little Golf Journey eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince eShop $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Broforce eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Messenger eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- TowerFall eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $23 (Reg. $29)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course $7 (Reg. $8)
- Nintendo eShop indie Game Sale from $5…
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PSN $18 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Official Xbox Spring Add-on Sale up to 70% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Forspoken $45 (Reg. $70)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
