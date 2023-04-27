This Spigen device securely locks your AirPods Pro 1/2 case shut on runs/travels at $12 low

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Lock Fit M for AirPods Pro 1/2 at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Carrying a bloated regular price of $30 directly from Spigen, it launched on Amazon earlier this month at $15 and is now seeing its first price drop there. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have ever tracked. Specifically designed to provide an extra layer of security to your AirPods Pro first- and second-generation case, the small locking device ensures the case doesn’t pop open during runs, travel, and more so you don’t accidentally loose a bud. Including an EZ Fit tray to help with the installation process, a simple press of the front button will unlock your case and otherwise ensure it stays closed shut. It also ships with a bonus Spigen lanyard to use with Apple’s new connector on AirPods Pro 2. More details below.

If you don’t have any issues with your AirPods Pro case popping open on you at inopportune times, you might be better off with a simple cover to ensure it stays in good shape. Something like this basic elago silicone case provides minimalist scratch-resistance without adding too much bulk and currently starts at $7 Prime shipped.

You’ll also want to check out the new Caudabe micro-etched ShockLite cover, the just-released ZAGG Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case, and elago’s new silicone Armor model while you’re at it. On the charing side of things, we just spotted a notable deal on Twelve South’s HiRise 3 that will accommodate both your iPhone and Apple buds and be sure to dive into the now live Journey Mother’s Day sale for some solid discounts on its AirPods gear.

Spigen AirPods Pro Lock Fit M features:

Stay safe and sound. Seal your AirPods Pro with the Lock Fit M for total peace of mind. Line up the EZ Fit Tray and press down to install it, keeping your case closed from unexpected opens. For a quick listen, unlock your AirPods at the push of a button. Only compatible with AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Gen).

