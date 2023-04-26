Journey Mother’s Day sale: MagSafe desk gear, leather AirPods cases, more from $24

The Journey Mother’s Day tech sale is now live. If you happen to miss out on the previous sitewide holiday sale, Journey is once again knocking 20% off a wide-range of its iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, and more in celebration of Mother’s Day 2023. Whether mom could use a nice leather case to protect some AirPods Pro 2, something for iPhone, or one of the brand’s unique ALTI MagSafe charging desk mats we reviewed previously, there are plenty of deals live right now using the code you’ll find below, all of which are matching the lowest prices we have tracked over the last year (black Friday included). Hit the jump for a closer look.

Journey sitewide Mother’s Day tech sale now live

Whether it’s for mom, your special someone, or just for yourself, the Journey holiday sale is now in full swing with 20% off just about everything it offers. Simply use code MUM20 at checkout to score the deals. Shipping is free in all orders over $40.

And here are some top picks from the Journey sitewide Mother’s Day tech sale:

If you’re looking for something to power you’re entire kit and then some, the fantastic Satechi 200W GaN USB-C charging station can handle six pieces of gear at once and is now on sale for one of the first times since its release earlier in 2023. You’ll also definitely want to check out Belkin’s 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand at the new 2023 low of $55 as well.

Rapid TRIO Wireless Charging Stand features:

Journey sitewide Mother’s Day tech sale: Simultaneously power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods/Pro with JOURNEY’S Rapid TRIO Wireless Charging Stand. Works with all models of iPhone 12/13/14 series, Airpods with wireless charging cases and all models of Apple Watch. Dynamise your charging routine even further with the Rapid TRIO’s detachable USB-C Apple Watch charger. Out of office? Slip the charger into your bag and plug into a USB-C port to charge your Apple Watch.

