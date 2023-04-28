Vineyard Vines Spring Savings Event takes 30% off new swimwear, tees, and shorts

Vineyard Vines Spring Savings Event is currently offering 30% off new swimwear, tees, and shorts. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 9-Inch On-the-Go Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $69, which is $30 off the original rate. These shorts are available in twelve color options and the material is sweat-wicking for added comfort. Plus, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort and makes them a fantastic option for golf outings. However, this style is great for everyday events and the material was designed to not wrinkle. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!