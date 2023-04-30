Amazon launches spring Fire tablet sale up to 47% off: Kids models, refurbs from $55, more

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
47% off From $55
Amazon Fire 7 Kids 16GB tablet with a bonus 2-pack of screen protectors

Amazon has now kicked off a new Kids Fire Tablet sale with a series of notable price drops on other models as well. One standout offer is delivering the the current-generation Amazon Fire 7 Kids 16GB tablet with a bonus 2-pack of screen protectors at $64.99 shipped. This bundle regularly sells for $123 on Amazon and is now seeing its first price drop at 47% off the going rate. For comparison’s sake, the same tablet without the bonus screen protectors is selling for $110 and hasn’t dropped below $60 all year – and let’s face it, the kids probably need some extra screen protection despite Amazon’s “If it breaks, we’ll replace it” policy (for 2-years after purchase). You can also grab the 32GB model in purple with the screen protectors for $65.99 shipped, down from the regular $143 value. Designed for kids ages three to seven (the models for the bigger kids are on sale down below), it also comes with a “kid-proof” case and a built-in stand alongside 10 hours of battery life, and 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. The kids’ tabs include a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+: “the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids.” Head below for more deals. 

More Amazon Fire tablet deals:

If it’s the Apple tablets you have your eye one, we have plenty of notable iPad deals floating around this weekend. First up, the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 256GB is now $200 off the going rate alongside its latest 10.9-inch model from $399. Over in our dedicated iPad hub you’ll also find deals on official Smart Folio Covers for various models and even more right here

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet features:

Get a full-featured tablet (not a toy) for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand and save versus purchasing items separately. If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free for 2 years. Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

