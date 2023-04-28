Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers for latest iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, more on sale from $50

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPad Air 5 Smart Folio at $59.99 shipped in Deep Navy. Normally fetching $79, today’s offer amounts to the first price cut of the year at $19 off. We last saw it on sale for $69 back in November of last year, with this now arriving at a new all-time low courtesy of the retailer. Wrapping your iPad Air 5 in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package. Head below for more.

Alongside the iPad Air 5 model above, Amazon is also offering discounts on two other form-factors of Apple’s Smart Covers. Delivering all of the same features as noted above for different iPads in Apple’s lineup, you’re also looking at much of the same all-time low status.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the work week. On tap so far now that the weekend is on the horizon, we have the best price yet on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad at $399. That’s a more affordable solution for those who want to get in on the iPadOS action but don’t need the more pro-leaning feature set.

Apple iPad Smart Folio Cover features:

The Smart Cover for iPad is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

You can easily fold the Smart Cover into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls. It’s easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want.

