Belkin’s smart AirPlay 2/Alexa home speaker with Qi charger now at $100 (At least $70 off)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is now offering the smart Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Belkin, you’re looking at up to $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While it has more recently been hovering around the $170 range and we have seen it down at $90 in the past, today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked this year. Belkin delivers a compelling multi-function combo speaker with the SoundForm Elite. Alongside Alexa virtual assistant action, it also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming as well as vibration-cancelling Devialet-powered acoustics and an onboard top-mounted Qi wireless charging pad that can push out as much as 10W of power to compatible devices. More details below.

While they might not all be as powerful in the audio department and don’t included the Qi charging pad, Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers make for notable lower-cost alternatives here. You’re also forgoing the Apple AirPlay 2 support, but they can also act as smart home hubs and deliver Alexa access at prices far lower. You’ll find a range of Echo Dot models marked down right now starting from $20 Prime shipped in our previous roundup.

Be sure to check out GravaStar’s mecha-inspired Supernova speaker and Anker’s new Soundcore Motion X600 as well, not to mention LG’s latest XBOOM XL7 tower speaker with the animated LED dot matrix. Then head over to our curated speaker hub for ongoing deals on JBL’s Wind 3 handlebar Bluetooth/FM radio speaker and more.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker features:

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Acoustics by Devialet: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device

Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance

“Push-Push” dual woofer design by Devialet cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience

Use Alexa to play music and more – just by using your voice

Integrated fast wireless charging up to 10-watts for Qi-enabled devices

