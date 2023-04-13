GravaStar’s mecha-inspired Supernova speaker sees first discount to $162, more

GravaStar’s latest Bluetooth speaker is seeing its first discount today. The new Supernova hit the scene back in February as pre-orders went live on the sci-fi serenader. Now you can finally lock-in some savings, with the new release dropping to $161.95 shipped in one of two styles. That’s down from the usual $180 going rate and delivering a new all-time low. This speaker is still in its pre-order phase, with purchases slated to begin shipping out in May. Though having had mine for over a month now, I am still loving the unique design that looks just as good as it sounds. The eye-catching tripod design lifts up the speaker with its 25W audio array, while also giving it the brand’s indistinguishable robot vibes. Packed into the transparent canopy up top is some LED lighting to keep that flair going, with an integrated handle helping you bring the tunes just about anywhere. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Also on sale right now, other new addition to the GravaStar lineup is seeing its first chance to save some cash. Rocking much of the same iconic robotic stylings as you’ll find on the Supernova speaker, the GravaStar Alpha65 delivers one of the cutest USB-C chargers on the market. Normally fetching $60, you can bring home the new release at $53.95. This model packs a 3-port 65W GaN charger into the footprint of a quirky little robot companion. Still fully functioning as a notable desk or nightstand upgrade, there’s a 65W USB-C slot joined by a 20W offering and a standard USB-A port. But of course, there’s also all of the charm of the bot with a heavy dosage of sci-fi details packed into the unit that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

But if you’re looking for an even flashier way to rock out this spring, be sure to have a look at the latest from another brand. JBL just launched its new Pulse 5 speaker, which rocks a portable design and some even more interesting flare. Alongside the booming audio array are some LEDs that give the whole speaker a lava lamp-inspired design that should have no problem capturing some attention during hangouts or parties over the next few months. I was a big fan of its looks and performance in my hands-on review, too.

GravaStar Supernova speaker features:

Supernova is not just a Bluetooth speaker, but also a lamp. Combining the unique mecha-inspired design, 25w powerful sound, and 3 different immersive light effects, especially for a camping mode, it’s perfect for any indoor or outdoor space. Build stereo sound with 2 devices. With a portable handle, you are able to bring it everywhere. Bluetooth 5.3, AUX compatible, 7 hours of playtime and long-distance Bluetooth connection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

