Display animations on LG’s latest XBOOM XL7 tower speaker thanks to new LED dot matrix

Are you starting to get things prepared for summer evening parties? Well, music sets the vibe like nothing else, and LG is now shipping the all-new XBOOM XL7 Portable Tower Speaker. Ready to step up your get-togethers, the XL7 brings in 250 W of power with its 8-inch full-range woofer that will let your “feel and hear the beat with bumped-up bass.” What’s new this time around is the Dot Matrix LED display that’s integrated into the speaker itself. This will allow for the ultimate customization, as you can have text, animations, patterns, and more shown, with the XBOOM mobile app giving you full control. Ready to learn more about this new tower speaker from LG and where you can get it today? Keep reading below the fold.

Thumping bass with animated characters

The all-new LG XBOOM XL7 Portable Tower Speaker packs in quite the punch considering its portable size. The entire unit can use up to 250 W of power to drive its two 2.5-inch cone tweeters and single 8-inch full-range woofer. While you can choose to operate it connected to the wall, “portable” is in its name, so LG has implemented an 88 Wh battery that can provide up to 20 hours of music playback with the LED lighting disabled. Recharging only takes 3.5 hours, so it’ll be ready for the next day of parties this summer.

Speaking of LED lighting, the new XL7 speaker comes with the usual LED ring around the 8-inch woofer, which will display a variety of colors and movements that you’ll have the ability to adjust within the XBOOM mobile app. What’s new this time around is the Dot Matrix Display located above the woofer. Made from many individual LEDs, you will be able to display text, animations, characters, patterns, and more.

Imagine taking this speaker to a party and wishing someone a happy birthday with scrolling text. That’s how you kick parties up a notch.

Outside of the new LED lighting feature, you can expect the XBOOM XL7 to feature an IPX4 water-resistant design, so you don’t have to worry about rogue splashes hitting the speaker during pool parties.

You’ll also find a telescopic handle and wheels integrated within the speaker to make transport easier, given the unit weighs in at 34 pounds. Connectivity to the XL7 tower speaker is mainly handled over Bluetooth for your mobile devices, while you can still physically connect a guitar and a microphone to the back of the unit for karaoke parties. There is also a USB port that can be used to either charge your mobile devices or play music files off of flash drives.

Availability

The all-new LG XBOOM XL7 Portable Tower Speaker is now available for purchase from LG directly and, eventually, from Amazon for the retail price of $599.99. You can head below for direct links to where you can order this new speaker today.

LG – $599.99 shipped

Amazon – $599.99 shipped Temporarily OOS at the time of writing, can still place orders



9to5Toys’ Take

The new LED Dot Matrix Display seen within the XBOOM XL7 speaker is a great way to increase the customization level so you can truly make this unit your own. Outside of this new feature, the LG XBOOM series is well-regarded and will certainly bring some extra thump to your summer parties.

