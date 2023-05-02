Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Swim Out, Kenshō, ATOM, Voodoo Detective, more

Tuesday’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Joining the App Store deals, we are also tracking a solid price drop on the official Magic iPad Keyboard Folio alongside Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencil 2 returning to its all-time low. On the app side of things, highlight deals include Swim Out, Kenshō, ATOM RPG, Voodoo Detective, Candleman, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dot Line: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Voodoo Detective: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Tea Party: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Burger Bistro Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Advanced Language Therapy: $65 (Reg. $75)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $30 (Reg. $50)

Mac: EasyGit: FREE (Reg. $10)

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue. Over 100 levels nestled in carefully crafted landscapes, soothed by the sound of seagulls, frogs or water splashes.

