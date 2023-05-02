Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $60, 19 Mega Man games for $30, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70+ From $60

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. With May the 4th around the corner now and in case you missed it last night, Amazon is now offering the best post-release price drops we have tracked on the amazing new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The standard version on Xbox and PlayStation is now marked down with a $10 on-page coupon to $59.99 shipped and you’ll also find the Deluxe PlayStation 5 copy (comes with a pair of BD-1 skins, two Cal Kestis skins, and a DL-44 blaster with Rebel Hero lightsaber cosmetics) at $79.99 shipped down from the regular $90. Already lauded as the best modern Star Wars game yet, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes it up a notch from the original title while still maintaining what made Cal Kestis’ first foray into the gaming space so enjoyable. There are new powers and combat abilities, crafting/upgrade enhancements everywhere, and you can even deck out the adorable BD-1 in a far more detailed manner. Get a closer look in our pre-release feature for more details of what to expect, but the short-form version is that it’s great and you’ll almost certainly love it. While you’re at it, check out our hands-on time with LEGO’s new mini Death Star II gift, and the now live LEGO’s Star Wars May the 4th promotion.  And then head below for all of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

