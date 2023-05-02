Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $60, 19 Mega Man games for $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. With May the 4th around the corner now and in case you missed it last night, Amazon is now offering the best post-release price drops we have tracked on the amazing new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The standard version on Xbox and PlayStation is now marked down with a $10 on-page coupon to $59.99 shipped and you’ll also find the Deluxe PlayStation 5 copy (comes with a pair of BD-1 skins, two Cal Kestis skins, and a DL-44 blaster with Rebel Hero lightsaber cosmetics) at $79.99 shipped down from the regular $90. Already lauded as the best modern Star Wars game yet, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes it up a notch from the original title while still maintaining what made Cal Kestis’ first foray into the gaming space so enjoyable. There are new powers and combat abilities, crafting/upgrade enhancements everywhere, and you can even deck out the adorable BD-1 in a far more detailed manner. Get a closer look in our pre-release feature for more details of what to expect, but the short-form version is that it’s great and you’ll almost certainly love it. While you’re at it, check out our hands-on time with LEGO’s new mini Death Star II gift, and the now live LEGO’s Star Wars May the 4th promotion. And then head below for all of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Switch Online members can play for FREE until the May 7, 2023
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Little Nightmares II eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collections up to $60% off from $8
- Pokémon Violet $48 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- A Little Golf Journey eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince eShop $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Enter The Gungeon Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Owlboy Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $13 (Reg. $40+)
- Xbox Star Wars sale from $6
- Battlefront II Xbox $8 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Squadrons Xbox $6 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 PSN from $9 (Reg. $40+)
- TUNIC PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Hades PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Official Xbox Spring Add-on Sale up to 70% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- God of War Ragnarök $34 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!