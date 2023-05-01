Sony’s new 65-inch BRAVIA XR Mini LED 4K120/VRR Google TV is available for pre-order

Today, Sony is announcing the pricing and availability for its latest 2023 BRAVIA XR 4K Mini LED, OLED, and LED TVs. All of the models announced for availability today feature Sony’s updated Cognitive Processor XR which has the all-new XR Clear Image on select models, delivers the Acoustic Center Sync which synchronizes your TV’s audio system with the center channel of compatible Sony soundbars, and much more. With pricing starting at $1,300 and going up to $10,000, you’ll want to head below to find all of the details about when and how to purchase the latest Sony TV models.

Sony’s entire 2023 lineup for BRAVIA XR TVs share a lot of similarities. Of course, like we already mentioned, they all have the same Cognitive Processor XR and also support for the Acoustic Center Sync. However, there’s even more similarities.

All models today also pack Google TV built-in. This means that you’ll be able to stream just about anything, including Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, and more, all without having to buy or use a separate streaming media player. Not only is this more convenient overall, but it also keeps all of your HDMI ports free for various other devices like having a few consoles, computer, or other devices plugged in.

It’ll be hard to distinguish the Mini LED from OLED models when price is factored into the equation this year. While times past has generally had OLED much more expensive, this year there’s only a few hundred dollar difference between the two.

The Mini LED BRAVIA XR TVs from Sony this year pack the latest Cognitive Processor XR and XR Backlight Master Drive, which pairs together to “deliver a picture full of vibrant colors and detailed shadows.” On top of that, the integrated sound positioning speakers match what you hear with what you see on screen for a more immersive experience all around. Pricing for the BRAVIA XR X93L 4K HDR Mini LED TVs starts at $2,498 for the 65-inch and goes up to $4,999.99 for the 85-inch.

On the OLED side of things, each OLED panel can produce “billions of accurate colors and pure black” to help make everything you watch come to life like no TV before. However, the Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TVs also feature something called Acoustic Surface Audio+, which turns the entire screen into a multi-channel speaker that “follows the action on-screen for a truly immersive viewing experience” without having to have any extra speaker setups. Starting at $1,899.99 for the 55-inch and going up to $5,499.99 for the 83-inch models, these TVs are sure to be the center of any home theater.

Now, onto the lineup with the most models to choose from with the BRAVIA XR X90L full-array LED 4K TVs. While OLED provides the deepest blacks, and Mini LED delivers a superb picture with a little savings, full-array LED is the best bang-for-your-buck in Sony’s lineup. These models feature full-array LED dimming and the XR Contrast Booster which controls the zones of LEDs throughout the panel for an expanded contrast range. On top of that, you’ll find HDMI 2.1 here alongside 4K120 and ALLM to “unlock the full potential of your favorite games for smooth and clear gameplay.” With models as small as 55-inch for $1,299.99, you’ll find that this lineup packs screens as big as 98-inch for $9,999.99. Yep, $10,000 for a TV, but it’s a massive panel that has a lot of great features to make movie night fun for the whole family.

Now, for availability. The Mini LED models are available for pre-order starting today and are slated to begin shipping May 15. For the OLED, the 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models go on pre-order May 15, while the 83-inch won’t be available to pre-order until June. Those interested in the full array LED models will have to wait until at least June for most models, while the 98-inch won’t be available for pre-order until July.

Sony’s new 2023 TV lineup has a lot to like. While I’d prefer to see an OLED for a little less, knowing that you’re getting a Sony OLED panel for under $2,000 at 55-inch is actually pretty reasonable and respectable, all things considered. Especially when you think about the fact that the TV can act as basically a sound bar if you need it to, which is pretty great. However, the Mini LED I think is where this lineup shines. It delivers most of the benefits of OLED but without the drawbacks associated with the technology, and I think it’s where most people should focus their attention. Sony must think that too, since out of all the announcements today, the Mini LED lineup is the only one ready for pre-order right now.

