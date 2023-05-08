Today’s Android game and app deals: Hardboiled, Car Expenses Manager Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Hardboiled

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals to kick off another work week is now ready to go. Just be sure to dive into the one-day Gold Box Anker sale from $9 loaded with accessories for your Android gear as well as this price drop on the OnePlus Nord N200 and the Pixel Buds Pro down at $160. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like the MechCom series, zCube, Argo’s Choice, Angelo and Deemon, Underworld Office, Car Expenses Manager Pro, Hardboiled, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Hardboiled:

The blast was immense. Humanity finally had destroyed itself. The fallout lasted for weeks after the bombs went off. If you didn’t die in the blast, you died in the coming weeks from radiation and disease. Everyone was fighting for survival in what’s left of the abandoned towns and cities. Slowly the survivors are trying to put what’s left of their lives back together, some even with force. Just like the other survivors, Max was trying to reclaim his life back. He drove from city to city trying to find a suitable place that was good enough to call home. However, after his latest stop, things got a little complicated starting with a few stolen car parts.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

