Don’t splurge on a new smartphone when OnePlus Nord N200 is just $170 (Save $70)

If your budget for a new smartphone, whether it’s for you, the kids, or another family member doesn’t stretch far enough to score some higher-end devices, the OnePlus Nord N200 is worth a look. Its usual $240 going rate is already worth considering, but now Amazon is marking down the handset to its best price ever to deliver an even more affordable option. The unlocked 5G smartphone now sells for $169.99 shipped, packing $70 in savings into the second notable discount of the year. Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

For something a bit more capable, Amazon also currently offers the OnePlus Nord N20 5G for $249.99. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings and a match of the second-best price this year. This comes within $20 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Having just launched last summer, the most recent affordable OnePlus handset arrives in the form of the new Nord N20. Backed by 5G connectivity, this smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. You’re also looking at 128GB of storage as well as 6GB of RAM, with the 4500mAh battery being powered by 33W fast charging that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Though if you’d rather just go with an even more capable option that still screams affordable, there’s a lot of value in just bringing home a previous-generation flagship. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G fits just that bill, and is now on sale for its best price ever thanks to an Amazon offer that’s taking $350 off. This clearance sale delivers all of the higher-end features for less, clocking in at $450. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz display is just the start, with 65W fast charger support being joined by an onboard fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus Nord N200 features:

It’s 5G for all with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, enabling blazing fast upload and download speeds. The large, clear 90Hz Full HD display puts all day immersive entertainment in the palm of your hands. Powered by a massive 5000mAh battery, you can rest assured that the Nord N200 5G can handle all your movies, TV shows, and games without breaking a sweat.

