Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: MechCom 2, Hardboiled, Watch Cam for Nest, more

Today’s best deals on iOS games and apps have arrived to start off the week. Alongside Monday’s App Store deals, we are also tracking another chance to land a new set of AirPods Pro 2 at a discount as well as the second-best price on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro and ongoing offers on 24-inch M1 iMacs. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Monster Stunts, MechCom 2, Hardboiled, Detective Mimo, Railways!, and Watch Cam for Nest Cam. Head below for a complete look at the best iOS apps on sale today.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Monster Stunts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Triangle – Strategy Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Reeflex Pro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: MechCom 2 – 3D RTS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hardboiled: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Detective Mimo: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Project V90: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Heroes : A Grail Quest: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $1.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Watch Cam for Nest Cam: $3 (Reg. $4)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Asteroid Apocalypse: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anime Filter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Memory Trainer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Family Tree Photo: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Not Another Weekend: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Arcane Vale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyena Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SunOnTrack: Sun Path & Shadows: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mystery Of Camp Enigma II: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: TIERRA – Adventure Mystery: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Super Vectorizer Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

More on MechCom 2:

MechCom 2 is a real-time strategy game inspired by Warzone 2100. Set up new bases, collect resources and design your own mechs to crush the enemy. The game keeps everything you like in the original while adding new mechanics and improvements. In XXII century multinational corporations have grown in size and become more influential than the world’s governments. The most powerful of them explore space for valuable resources. You are a distinguished military commander going to join one of the corporations and take part in a conflict for the planet Tiberius, where some rare minerals were discovered.

