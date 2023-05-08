Today’s best game deals: Wild Hearts $40 all-time low, God of War Ragnarök $30, more

Alongside ongoing PlayStation and Nintendo Switch Star Wars deals below, this is the place to find all of the best console game discounts as we kick off another week. Amazon is now offering Wild Hearts on Xbox Series X for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal live at GameStop alongside the PS5 version for the same price. Regularly $70, you’re looking at 43% in savings and the lowest totals we can find. This is also the lowest prices we have tracked since release in February and a new Amazon all-time low. Some describe this one as a sort of riff on the Monster Hunter series, putting players up again giant, nature-infused mythological beats. Gamers can hut alone or in a pack, learning enemy attack patterns and implementing the game’s Karakuri technology/powers alongside an arsenal of weapons to create your own hunter from the ground up. If you were on the fence about this one and were waiting for a deep sale, today’s offer might be just what you were asking for. Head below for some ongoing May the 4th deals and much more.
Nintendo Switch Stars Wars deals:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Character Collection 1 & 2 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic $10 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Republic Commando $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed $13 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy $10 (Reg. $20)
Best PlayStation May the 4th game deals:
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Squadrons $6 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack $20 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars Republic Commando $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition $13 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- And even more…
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
- Bugsnax eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Switch Online members can play for FREE until the May 7, 2023
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $54 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Enter The Gungeon Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Owlboy Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $13 (Reg. $40+)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- TUNIC PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Hades PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
