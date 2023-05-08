Today’s best game deals: Wild Hearts $40 all-time low, God of War Ragnarök $30, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70 $40
Wild Hearts

Alongside ongoing PlayStation and Nintendo Switch Star Wars deals below, this is the place to find all of the best console game discounts as we kick off another week. Amazon is now offering Wild Hearts on Xbox Series X for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal live at GameStop alongside the PS5 version for the same price. Regularly $70, you’re looking at 43% in savings and the lowest totals we can find. This is also the lowest prices we have tracked since release in February and a new Amazon all-time low. Some describe this one as a sort of riff on the Monster Hunter series, putting players up again giant, nature-infused mythological beats. Gamers can hut alone or in a pack, learning enemy attack patterns and implementing the game’s Karakuri technology/powers alongside an arsenal of weapons to create your own hunter from the ground up. If you were on the fence about this one and were waiting for a deep sale, today’s offer might be just what you were asking for. Head below for some ongoing May the 4th deals and much more.

Nintendo Switch Stars Wars deals:

Best PlayStation May the 4th game deals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

