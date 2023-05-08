Score the kids a smart Amazon Echo Glow lamp today for $20 (33% off), or refurb for $13

Joining price drops on its latest Kindle readers and flagship Echo Studio speaker, Amazon is also now offering is Echo Glow smart lamp for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, you’re looking at a solid 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked in 2023 and comes within $3 of the lowest total in the last year – it dropped to $17 for the Black Friday festivities in 2022. Ready to bring some smart home action to the kids’ nightstand, you can “pair it with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.” Kids can experiment with the colorful lighting options, including the latest new Dragonfire and Night Owl lighting modes, alongside some features that can help parents as well – lighting cues “that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer” or make use of the Rainbow timer to “help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.” Head below for more details and a deal on an Amazon refurbished unit.

At $20, you’re essentially going to have to get into the no-name space to find anything even similar for less. While that might work out for you, it might also be a good idea to consider this Woot Amazon refurbished listing where you can score the same Echo Glow detailed above for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). A 90-day Woot warranty is included and “units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes.”

Check out these discounted Edison-style lights for the back patio and this dual-outlet meross smart plug to control them. Then dive into our smart home hub for more including this Eve Outdoor Cam that is now on sale for $220 with HomeKit Secure Video, a weather-resistant design, and a built-in dimmable floodlight. The rest of the details you need are waiting right here.

Amazon Echo Glow smart lamp features:

A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

Kids can create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.

Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer – As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.

Create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add colorful lighting with new Dragonfire and Night Owl lighting modes.

