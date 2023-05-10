Amazon’s new 2nd Gen Echo Auto returns to all-time low of $40 (Save $15), more

After seeing a series of discounts for bringing Alexa into your home, today we’re tracking a chance to save on Amazon’s all-new Echo Auto. Just refreshed at the tail end of last year, the new second-generation model now sells for $39.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $55, with today’s offer delivering a match of the all-time low at $15 off. This is only the second time it has dropped this low, and is one of the first overall price cuts, too. Those same savings also carry over to the model with the bundled air vent mount, which drops down to $47.98 from its usual $63 going rate.

Amazon just refreshed its on-the-road Alexa device with an updated form-factor and all of the expected hands-free access to its voice assistant. Packed into the slim design is a dashboard companion that tethers to your smartphone’s cellular connection in order to do everything that your smart speakers at home can. On top of playing your favorite music, controlling smart home devices as you pull into the drive way, and answering whatever questions could pop into your head while driving, the Echo Auto has a new roadside assistance feature that lets you connect with local automotive services if ever in a pinch. We break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

Providing another unique experience centered around bringing Alexa outside your home, Amazon today is also marking down the Echo Buds 2nd Gen to $99.99. Typically fetching $140, this is one of the best prices to date at $40 off. It comes within $10 of the previous low from the New Years savings back at the very beginning of the year, and is the second-best price to date. Featuring hands-free access to Alexa, Amazon’s latest entry into the true wireless headphones game deliver active noise reduction powered by Bose drivers. There’s up to 5-hours of music playback per charge, which steps up to 15 with the included wireless charging case.

The savings today also continue over to a collection of Echo offerings for summoning Alexa at home. There’s the flagship Echo Studio on sale for the first time this year at $160, and if you need a screen-based experience, there’s a pair of Echo Show models at $185 each. Though its recently-refreshed Echo Dot models are some notable alternatives, especially with the 5th Gen releases getting in on the savings. Right now pricing starts from $30, and lands at the best prices of not just the year, but of all-time, too. You’d normally pay $50 or more, with Amazon’s latest speakers delivering improved sound in the same compact spherical builds as before.

Echo Auto 2nd Gen features:

Echo Auto is a hands-free Alexa car accessory that helps you make the most of your drive. Just ask Alexa to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. Featuring a slim design that’s easy to place in your car, 5-mics that can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise, and a phone fast car charger to charge your phone on the go.

