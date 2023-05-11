Amazon Fire tablets just got even more affordable: Fire HD 8 and 10, kids, more from $60

From the best prices ever on the new Kindle Scribe models to the first price of the year on Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio speaker and these EchoShow smart display deals, the Amazon price drops are flying and it’s now time for the Fire tablets. Amazon’s lineup of tablets has long been among the most affordable ways to land a casual computing experience capable of everything from web browsing and music streaming to movie watching and video calling, and the prices just dropped even lower on a number of models across the entire lineup. Starting from $60, both the adult and kid-ready models are now joining the party with some solid deals. While they aren’t the lowest we have tracked all year, if you’re looking to score something for the kids, upcoming gifts, or just a casual couch web browser for yourself, all of the discounts are listed out below. Just be sure to also check out our launch coverage for the refreshed Fire HD 8 tablet lineup as well.

Amazon Fire HD tablet deals:

Fire HD Kids deals:

Prefer a more premium and fully-featured option from Apple, perhaps something to run the newly announced Final Cut and Logic Pro for iPad? Head straight over to our coverage of the the iPad Air 5 that is now seeing a notable price drops at nearly $100 off the going rate and then to our iPad deal hub for even more.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features:

All day battery life – Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Enjoy your favorite content from Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).

Stay connected with family and friends – ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family or download apps like Zoom.

