Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Boxville, Rise of King Arthur, Go Rally, more

We have now gathered up all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside a wide-ranging Best Buy weekend sale, we are also tracking a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger alongside solid price drops on Apple’s AirPods Max in all colorways back down at the 2023 lows. On the app side of things, highlight offers include Boxville, Package Inc, Rise of King Arthur, Go Rally, The Lost Shield, Swim Out, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Rise of King Arthur: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2022: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Avadon: The Black Fortress HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Jam Maestro: create guitar tab: $4 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: 2048 – AI Solver: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Silly Street Learn & Play: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Adventurer Legends: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Vodobanka Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: CREATE: Graphic Design + Fonts: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Boxville:

Boxville is an award-winning adventure puzzle game about speechless cans living in the city of boxes and drawing doodles on cardboards to tell the stories. Boxville is good for playing alone to dive into the atmosphere and challenge your brain with sophisticated logic puzzles and riddles, or playing with a friend or family to share unique audio-visual experiences and solve the puzzles together. Blue Can (our hero) lost his best friend because of that. He started his search but it is not so easy to move through the city after earthquakes. He has to find a way to move forward, return the friend back home and discover the real reason for all those earthquakes. There are many adventures, new friends and it’s not only friends that are waiting for him on the way.

