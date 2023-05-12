Today’s best game deals: Cadence of Hyrule $12.50, PlayStation weekend sale from $5, more

The day has finally arrived for the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to grace the game rooms and mobile Switch setups of players the world over. The reviews are in, it’s another absolute Nintendo classic, and quite possibly one of the best Zelda games of all time. While we certainly aren’t going to be seeing any deals on this one today (outside of this Switch Online voucher promotion anyway), a nice nod to the series in the form of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda is marked down to $12.49 via the eShop. Regularly $25, this is a solid 50% off and the best price we can find on the crossover Zelda title. If you didn’t get a chance to jump in for the freebie Switch Online trial, or are still looking to land a copy for keeps, now’s your chance. “As Link—or even as Princess Zelda—you’ll explore the randomly generated overworld and dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule. Every beat of each remixed, The Legend of Zelda tune is a chance to move, attack, defend, and more, so stay one step ahead of each enemy and boss…”

