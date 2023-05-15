9to5Toys Daily: May 15, 2023 – Apple Pencil 2 $85, Apple Watch Ultra $702, M2 MacBook Air, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/05/9to5Toys-Daily-51523-11.18-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TP-Link intros two new Wi-Fi 7 routers made for multi-g...
Belkin’s low-profile MagSafe Apple Watch Fast Cha...
Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer will notif...
Dash’s hot air popcorn maker makes movie nights h...
Secure Hisense’s ‘bezel-less’ 65-inch...
Save 30% on TP-Link’s 3-pack of Kasa Alexa/Assist...
Get over 400 hours of top-rated cybersecurity and IT tr...
Smartphone Accessories: JOYROOM 67W GaN 4-port USB-C/A ...
Load more...
Show More Comments