Vineyard Vines Outlet is open! Save big with an extra up to 50% off sitewide and deals from $12

Vineyard Vines rarely offers outlet deals and they’re currently offering an extra up to 50% off sitewide with code SUMMERFLASH at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. Update your summer wardrobe with the men’s St. Jean Stripe Performance Polo that’s currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $70. This shirt is available in six color options and features performance fabric that’s stretch-infused. It pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike. It also has a logo on the chest that’s stylish and it’s rated 4.9/5 stars with over 75 positive reviews from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

