Vineyard Vines Outlet is open! Save big with an extra up to 50% off sitewide and deals from $12

Vineyard Vines rarely offers outlet deals and they’re currently offering an extra up to 50% off sitewide with code SUMMERFLASH at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. Update your summer wardrobe with the men’s St. Jean Stripe Performance Polo that’s currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $70. This shirt is available in six color options and features performance fabric that’s stretch-infused. It pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike. It also has a logo on the chest that’s stylish and it’s rated 4.9/5 stars with over 75 positive reviews from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- St. Jean Stripe Performance Polo $42 (Orig. $70)
- 8-Inch Performance Shorts $42 (Orig. $70)
- Classic Fit Gingham Performance Whale Shirt $50 (Orig. $83)
- Performance Quarter Zip $60 (Orig. $100)
- Heathered Winstead Stripe Performance Polo $42 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Printed Beach Dress $60 (Orig. $100)
- Dreamcloth Americana Relaxed Quarter-Zip $54 (Orig. $90)
- Slub Jersey Pouch Pocket Quarter-Zip $54 (Orig. $90)
- 17-Inch Scallop Skort $39 (Orig. $72)
- Plumeria Whale Fill Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee $20 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
