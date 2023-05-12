elago’s silicone AirPods Pro 2 case with removable fabric lanyard now $8 (38% off)

Alongside this week’s solid price drop on Apple’s latest pro-grade earbuds, the elago AirPods Pro 2 silicone case with the included lanyard strap has now been marked down to $7.99 via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $13 with most colorways sitting at $11, you can now score the black sheath at 38% off the going rate. This is also within cents of the limited all-time low and matching our previous mention. After debuting in September of last year followed by the release of the brand’s new lanyard strap (you can also buy one separately at $10), elago launched its minimalist silicone case with a fabric strap included to protect Apple’s latest buds and make use of the new lanyard connector. They retain wireless charging capabilities while protecting your case from dirt, oils, scratches, and more. Head below for more details.

At a price like today’s, most of the options worth your time are going to be a touch more pricey. However, we did spot a $2 on-page coupon landing on the comparable BRG model – a notable and quite popular budget-friendly brand in the space. You can score its simple silicone AirPods Pro 2 cover at $6 Prime shipped in the black colorway with more details waiting right here.

Then scope out the all-time lows waiting on Spigen’s latest AirPods Pro 2 titanium carabiner straps and keychains before you dive into our launch coverage of the brand new 100% recycled and branding-free Totallee AirPods cases. While best known for its clean iPhone case executions, Totallee just launched its latest sheaths for Apple’s third-generation AirPods and second-generation pro set in three different colorways with an environmentally-conscious design. All of the details you need are right here.

elago AirPods Pro 2 silicone case features:

AirPods Pro 2 Case comes with a fabric lanyard!

Compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd generation.

Most complaints about cases are that they don‚Äôt fit properly and pop out of the case. With an elago case, this is something you never have to worry about. All cases are created with our own 3D mold, so you know that what you get is made exactly for your AirPods Pro 2 ‚ meaning all functions, like wireless charging, work with no problems!

Fabric flat strap is included with the order. Keep it close and never lose it again with the elago flat strap. Fabric is lightweight and comfortable, so it doesn’t add any weight but offers additional protection from loss and drops! The loop can be adjusted easily with the latch adjuster.

Premium silicone material protects your charging case from everyday use, including dirt, oil, scratches and drops. Silicone also provides great grip and a slim profile, allowing it to fit in your pocket!

